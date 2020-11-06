Postpone gram panchayat polls, expert committee tells govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The gram panchayat elections in Karnataka, which were to be held in December this year, may be postponed to February 2021. A high-level expert committee led by Dr M K Sudarshan on Thursday submitted a detailed report on how dangerous it might be to conduct GP elections at this time when the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in rural areas.

“One of the members, in fact, said if we conduct the election then it’s like delivering the virus to their doorsteps,” said State Health and Medical Education minister K Sudhakar on Thursday. He was speaking after having a detailed discussion with the committee.

The committee has raised serious concerns about holding the gram panchayat election in the State as the polls usually involves door-to-door campaigns. In fact, the state government had recently written to the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking postponement of the elections.

In May, the SEC had announced that the panchayat polls will be postponed citing the Covid-19 pandemic as an “exceptional circumstance” and had planned to conduct elections in November or December. “The matter is in court. The court and the SEC will decide the date. However, we have requested that the dates be postponed to February or March,” said Sudhakar.

The minister said as per experts, the number of cases in rural areas might increase drastically post these elections. Close to 50,000 booths will have to be set up and lakhs of people will contest from all 6,021 panchayats in the state. “People in such huge numbers may not maintain social distance in spite of the SOPs. We are taking enough measures to prevent the spread, especially in rural areas. Many people flouted norms during the RR Nagar and Sira bypolls and we can’t take chances,” added Sudhakar.

Meanwhile, a decision regarding banning or regulating the use of firecrackers during Diwali this year, will be taken in the next three days. In it’s report, the technical advisory committee to the state government said that bursting firecrackers will definitely have a negative impact on lungs of Covid patients. “The committee has expressed grave concerns and asked the state government to take extra precautions to ensure the number of cases in Karnataka were less post Diwali and also during winter. The report will be discussed with the Chief Minster soon,” said Sudhakar.