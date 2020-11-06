STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thousands of health facilities yet to give data on frontline staff 

The frontline Covid-19 warriors are to be the first to be vaccinated against the dreaded virus.

Published: 06th November 2020 04:27 AM

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there may be hope of an early vaccine for Covid-19 on the one hand, the state Health Department is facing a challenge on the other — getting details of health care workers from small private clinics in Bengaluru, as there are too many of them.

The frontline Covid-19 warriors are to be the first to be vaccinated against the dreaded virus. There are 5,100 private medical institutions in Bengaluru Urban district registered under Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.

Of these, only 850 have so far submitted details in the format prescribed by the government. This was revealed at a meeting with the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy and the Health Department on Thursday. The details need to be sent to the Union Government for vaccination on priority. 
 

Only 13% of Bengaluru’s pvt establishments gave details

The health department is not facing such a problem in the other districts as there are lesser number of private medical establishments there. “Details of all health care workers in 106 government health facilities have been filled in the data template and submitted. It is only private medical establishments such as small clinics, medical colleges with over 3,000 employees each, nursing colleges, who are yet to give the data. The deadline was October 29, but we have now extended it, so that more health care workers fill it, right from doctors to Group-D workers,” said an official who was present at the meeting.

At present, only 13 per cent of private facilities and five out of six medical colleges in the city have submitted their details. There are nine categories of health care workers, including frontline health workers, nurses and supervisors, medical officers, paramedical staff, support staff, students, scientists and research staff, clerical and administrative staff and other health staff who are being prioritised for vaccination. The frontline workers include Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Anganwadi workers.

Representatives of private medical establishments present at the meeting were asked to ensure that everyone fills up details and it is submitted soon. Dr G V Divakar, medical director of Divakar Speciality Hospital, who represented Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) at the meeting, said nearly 200- 300 small clinics in the city are closed due to the pandemic with the doctors working from home. “These clinics are run by senior doctors, over 60 years of age, with co-morbidities, usually with one attendant. They are now doing online consultations from home and feel vaccination is not required as they are not exposed to their patients.

They are, however, at a high risk themselves, and we are urging them to register for vaccination,” Dr Divakar said. He added that they have given a list of health care workers from PHANA to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) office and the association’s zonal coordinators in Bengaluru are getting in touch with hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in the respective BBMP zones, urging them to provide the details.

“By this weekend, we expect everyone, including laboratories and scanning centres to fill their data. Small private hospitals with 10-20 beds and big hospitals have already sent all their data,” he added. At the meeting, it was shared that a Covid-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System (CVBMS) is being created as an extension of the existing electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN) module for individualised tracking of all beneficiaries receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. This will require creation of a beneficiary database within CVBMS, which, in turn, will streamline the process of tracking them for vaccination. The CVBMS is under development.

