Ajay Singh flays govt over Land Act fiat

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Criticising the government for bringing in an ordinance on the Land Reforms Act for the second time, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh said it will trouble farmers of the State.Singh said the government seems to be bent on grabbing agricultural land from farmers.

“Though the State is facing many problems, including flood, Covid etc, the government has made the Governor sign on the ordinance on the Land Reforms Act for the second time a couple of days back by getting the nod at the Cabinet meeting,” a statement said.

He said the Janata Bhumi Adalat, headed by former HC Justice Nagamohan Das and environmentalists Yellappa Reddy and Nagesh Hegde, had opined that the Land Reforms ordinance is against the Constitution and should be withdrawn. The organisation had reached this conclusion after holding Janata Adalats, Singh said.