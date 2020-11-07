Anganwadi education to be systematic: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said that henceforth, anganwadi-level schooling will be systematised. He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the Anganwadi Teachers Training on Friday.“Children will be systematically introduced to the education process from the anganwadi-level instead of Class 1.

This will be a part of the state’s plan to implement the National Education Policy (NEP),” he said. At the anganwadi-level, besides language, he said that students should also be made aware of other subjects. He emphasised on the need for children to get their foundation right at a young age and said that the government was taking corresponding measures.