Bengaluru violence: CCB heading to Andhra in search of Sampath Raj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been more than a week since former mayor R Sampath Raj, accused in the DJ Halli violence case, is absconding after leaving a private hospital in the city. He has been repeatedly shifting his base, dodging Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths. Special CCB teams have visited places in Kerala and Maharashtra looking for him, but returned empty-handed. Now, they are heading to Andhra Pradesh, sources said.

Last Saturday, four special teams went to Kerala to nab the former mayor. They had also questioned his relatives to track his movements. On October 29, Sampath Raj escaped from a private hospital in Hebbal, and police searched his house in Cox Town soon after. A CCB officer said a technical team is working on tracking his movements, which showed him moving from one state to another.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to reporters on Friday, saying that the special teams have clues about Sampath Raj’s whereabouts, and he will be arrested soon.Raj allegedly planned his escape from the city on October 26 along with his former driver, and they hired a cab for this. He was admitted to a private hospital, but absconded soon after his discharge. Meanwhile, the CCB issued a notice to the hospital for not informing them about the discharge.