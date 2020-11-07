CM discusses rehab plans for Sharavathi dam project evacuees

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday met senior officials of various departments to discuss rehabilitation of evacuees of Sharavathi dam project.The CM, holding a meeting at his office in Bengaluru, asked revenue and forest department officials to conduct a joint survey and to give title deeds to farmers cultivating 9,773 acres of land in Shivamogga, Shikaripura, Soraba, Sagar, Hosanagar and Thirthahalli taluks.

He directed the officials to file a petition before the SC to get individual pahanis (Records of Rights, Tenancy & Crops) for evacuees. He told forest department officials to provide no-objection certificates for roads that are under construction by the tourism department under PPP. He instructed officials to cut trees that were grown in the forest area of Mysore Paper Mills to pay salaries of MPM staff.