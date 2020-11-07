STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka will LED the way in streetlights, to cover entire state

If everything goes according to plan, Karnataka will be the first State in the country to adopt LED streetlights across the State.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

LED lights

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes according to plan, Karnataka will be the first State in the country to adopt LED streetlights across the State. Over the next six months, some parts of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and ten mahanagara palikes will get LED streetlights, reducing power consumption by a large extent.

The ambitious plan of replacing nearly five lakh streetlights in Bengaluru with energy-efficient LED lights was announced in 2018. At present, the BBMP spends close to Rs 250 crore per annum in paying bills and maintaining streetlights. With LEDs, the power bills and maintenance costs will come down drastically. A senior BBMP official said that in the first phase, one lakh streetlights will be replaced and the work is expected to start by the year-end and will be completed by April 2021. The BBMP has already completed the survey of streetlights in a few zones and the rest will be covered soon.

The Urban Development Department is taking up the project in ten mahanagara palikes. Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraju told The New Indian Express that they have already started the process in four Mahanagara Palikes of Mysuru, Mangaluru, Tumakuru and Davanagere. “We have called for tenders in Davanagere and Mangaluru, and will do it for Mysuru too,” he said. It is expecting to cover all the ten mahanagara palikes over the next six months. “We were supposed to complete the project by this year, but could not because of Covid,” he added.

Once the project is implemented in mahanagara palikes, it will be taken up in city and town municipalities. “The entire state will be covered in a phased manner, and once done, we will be the first state to have LEDs from one end to the other,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka LED lights
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp