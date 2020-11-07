Midday meal grains to be given in two phases

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has decided to provide 108 days worth of foodgrains for midday meals which were supposed to be distributed from June to October. However, due to logistical reasons, they have decided to divide the distribution into two phases. During the first phase, which has begun, grains for June to July (53 days) will be distributed and in the second phase, grains for August to October (55 days) with be distributed.

“At present, the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (KFCSC) has already raised an indent for the first batch of grains. The purchase process is underway,” Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar said. As per the SOPs issued, in the first phase, students from Classes 1 to 5 will receive a daily quota of 100 gm of rice or wheat and 58 gm of tur dal. Students from Classes 6 to 10 will receive 150 gm of rice or wheat and 87 gm of tur dal. Students from Class 1 to 8 will get rice on 45 days and wheat on eight days. while students of Classes 9 and 10 will receive rice on all 53 days in the first phase.

Some of the other SOPs issued state that the present inventory of food grains in the godowns can be used for the programme provided they are inspected by the inspection committee.The SOPs for the second phase of distribution will follow later. The decision for the phased distribution of grains was decided after education and Akshara Dasoha officials held a virtual meeting on November 4. The department said that there will be a shortage of space for the storage of the purchased grains for 108 days, hence, a phased manner was more viable.

The State government has already released Rs 449 crore to the department towards the distribution of foodgrains that were not given to the children studying in government and aided schools in the state under the midday meal programme for the period of June to October.