STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Midday meal grains to be given in two phases

The state has decided to provide 108 days worth of foodgrains for midday meals which were supposed to be distributed from June to October.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

midday meal

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has decided to provide 108 days worth of foodgrains for midday meals which were supposed to be distributed from June to October. However, due to logistical reasons, they have decided to divide the distribution into two phases. During the first phase, which has begun, grains for June to July (53 days) will be distributed and in the second phase, grains for August to October (55 days) with be distributed.

“At present, the Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (KFCSC) has already raised an indent for the first batch of grains. The purchase process is underway,” Commissioner of Public Instruction Anbu Kumar said. As per the SOPs issued, in the first phase, students from Classes 1 to 5 will receive a daily quota of 100 gm of rice or wheat and 58 gm of tur dal. Students from Classes 6 to 10 will receive 150 gm of rice or wheat and 87 gm of tur dal. Students from Class 1 to 8 will get rice on 45 days and wheat on eight days. while students of Classes 9 and 10 will receive rice on all 53 days in the first phase.

Some of the other SOPs issued state that the present inventory of food grains in the godowns can be used for the programme provided they are inspected by the inspection committee.The SOPs for the second phase of distribution will follow later. The decision for the phased distribution of grains was decided after education and Akshara Dasoha officials held a virtual meeting on November 4.  The department said that there will be a shortage of space for the storage of the purchased grains for 108 days, hence, a phased manner was more viable. 

The State government has already released Rs 449 crore to the department towards the distribution of foodgrains that were not given to the children studying in government and aided schools in the state under the midday meal programme for the period of June to October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Midday meal Karnataka
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp