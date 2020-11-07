Mysuru requests equipment upgrade

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: While a vaccine against Covid-19 is awaited, Mysuru district is leaving no stone unturned to revamp its infrastructure, so that when a vaccine is ready to administered, the health department functions like a well-oiled machine. Immunisation is done through a cold chain system, wherein the vaccine is maintained at the required temperature from the time of manufacture to the point of administration.

District authorities have written to the government requesting an infrastructure upgrade, said sources. They have put in orders for 80 big Ice Lined Refrigerators (to store vaccine doses), 23 small ILRs, 80 big Deep Freezers (to store ice packs that will be used to maintain temperature in transit), 23 small DFs, 70 cold boxes (used to store vaccine dozes with ice packs for transfer to primary health care centres from district centres), 970 vaccine carriers (boxes in which dozes are taken from PHCs to the field), and 2,100 ice packs.

The existing equipment is functional, but a revamp has been sought as many government hospitals have small ILRs and DFs that need to be replaced with larger ones. Also, some equipment does not meet environmental standards. Currently, Mysuru has 177 ILRs, 176 DFs, and 116 cold boxes across 168 cold chain points. District authorities say this equipment is adequate to immunise health workers.

The experience of vaccinating eight lakh children against measles and rubella in one month in 2017 will come in handy. "The Covid vaccine is expected to come in stages. Hence, we will be able to manage," the source said. The challenge would come when high-risk groups, and eventually the whole population are to be vaccinated.