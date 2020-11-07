Post bypoll, 50 test Covid positive in Sira 

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Ffifty people in Sira have been asked to isolate themselves at home after they tested positve for Covid-19.The government has directed that 20% of the population be tested as part of a drive to check the spread of the disease following the bypoll in Sira assembly constituency which saw huge crowds during campaigning.

As on Friday, the government had tested 3,768 people, and most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic. people in all 35 gram panchayats and urban areas falling in the assembly segment will be tested by 45 teams formed for the purpose.

Over 45,000 people will be tested until November 14, with a focus on those who participated in rallies. As many as 135 health officials and gram panchayats staff will be involved in the process, said Taluk Health Officer Afzal Ur Rehman. “Taluk office officials on election duty were tested and their results were negative. Police and other staff too will be tested,” said nodal officer Dr Sanath.