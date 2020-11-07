Rs 4,636 crore for skill devpt: State, Tata Tech join hands to upgrade ITIs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tata Technologies Ltd has joined hands with the Karnataka government to develop 150 government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) by investing over Rs 4,000 crore. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa termed the agreement, signed on Friday, as a first-of-its-kind initiative of government-industry partnership that will enable youth to get good quality skill training based on industry requirements. The initiative is part of the government’s continued efforts to ensure ease of doing business, and the agreement is mutually beneficial as the industry will have a skilled workforce.

As per the agreement, signed by Anand Bhade, president, Tata Technologies, and S Selvakumar, Secretary, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, ITIs will be upgraded by investing `4,636.50 crore. Tata Tech and 20 other companies are contributing `4,080 crore from their CSR funds, while `657 crore will be provided by the State government. Each of the 150 ITIs will get `30 crore for upgradation.

New infrastructure, industry-oriented courseware, training and support for advanced equipment and software to benefit students to get better employment opportunities will be provided at ITIs. Students from other such institutes too can avail of the facilities. While 300 trainers from Tata Tech and associate industries will train students at the upgraded institutes, online training will be provided in all government and aided ITIs in the State. In the first phase, ITIs at Peenya, Hosur Road, Ballari, Mysuru, Dastikoppa and Shikaripura will be upgraded.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the initiative is expected to help over one lakh youth get better employment opportunities every year. Based on the requirement of the industry, ten new courses are being added at ITIs, he said. Warren Harris, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Tech, said their vision of ‘Engineering a better world’ is to create a platform for students to be part of the transforming ecosystem and get exposure to the latest machinery, hardware, software and training. There are 1,713 ITIs in the state. Of them, 270 are government, 196 aided and 1,247 private with 1.8 lakh students.

Industrious plan