Vinay Kulkarni sent to CBI custody for three days

DHARWAD: The third Additional District and Sessions Court on Friday remanded Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni to three-day CBI custody, but put a few conditions to the central agency. Vinay has been lodged at Hindalaga jail. The CBI arrested Vinay on Thursday to question him on his alleged role in BJP leader Yogishgouda’s murder and he was sent to one-day judicial custody. As the judicial remand ended on Friday, the CBI insisted that he should be sent to three-day custody which was agreed to by Justice Panchakshari M.

Court sources said that the CBI has been asked to allow family members to meet Vinay and let him go for counseling. The CBI has charged Vinay under Sections 302, 143, 147, 148 and 120 B of IPC Code, related to conspiracy for murder and other serious charges.Earlier, CBI sleuths questioned Vinay Kulkarni’s brother Vijay and their relatives at a suburban police station. They were let off later in the afternoon.

Seer meets Vinay family

Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swamiji of Koodalasangama Panchamasali Peeth visited the house of Vinay to extend moral support to his family members. He said that Vinay is innocent and it will be proved soon.