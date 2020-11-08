Bineesh Kodiyeri’s ED custody extended till Nov 11

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri has been extended for the third time till November 11 by the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Bengaluru. Bineesh’s ED custody was to end on Saturday. He was produced before the court on Saturday and was further remanded in ED custody for five days.

Bineesh Kodiyeri’s mother-in-law speaks to

media persons during an ED raid at their

residence in Thiruvananthapuram recently

| Express

The ED had arrested Bineesh on October 29 under Section 19 (1) of the PMLA, 2002. According to sources Bineesh has not been co-operating with the ED. “Bineesh has seven to eight bank accounts in Kerala in which unaccounted cash deposits running into crores of rupees have reportedly been deposited by unknown sources in the last four to five years. He has indulged in transferring/layering huge proceeds of crime into various bank accounts,” said sources.

“The sources of cash deposits in his accounts are being probed. Bineesh had reportedly created some shell companies in some of which, the two-drug accused Rijesh Ravindran and Mohammed Anoop are shown as partner and director. Bineesh funded Anoop’s narcotic drugs business in Bengaluru. The latter’s debit card was reportedly recovered during the ED search at Bineesh’s residence.

Money running into lakhs of rupees has been withdrawn from Anoop’s account, which along with other evidence indicates that the he was Bineesh’s benamidar,” they added. “There is a gross mismatch between the Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed by Bineesh and his income,” said sources.

Ravindran and Anoop were arrested in the city by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Bengaluru zonal unit in August. Earlier, on October 17 the ED had arrested Anoop under PMLA and during his custodial interrogation he had allegedly told ED officials that he “indulged in sale and purchase of narcotic drugs,” the ED had earlier stated.

Anoop’s debit card linked to Bineesh’s restaurant

Kochi: The debit card seized by ED during the 25-hour-long raid at Bineesh Kodiyeri’s residence in Thiruvananth-apuram -- bearing the name of Bengaluru drug case accused Moham-med Anoop -- is linked to the Benga-lurubased Hayaat restaurant financed by Bineesh, said a report by the agency.