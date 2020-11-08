Congress slams new policy for employees

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Saturday slammed the State government’s proposed move to ban government employees from acting in films, television programmes and publishing books without permission from a competent authority.

In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said the government should not go ahead with “inhumane policies”. The issue needs to be discussed in detail in the assembly before the government takes any decision, the former CM said, and asked the government to constitute an expert committee to look into laws enacted in other countries.

Siddaramaiah said it is not correct to restrict government employees from writing or engaging in research work, instead, the government must encourage those involved in such activities. Many good writers and those who can excel in the fields of culture, science and technology work in government departments, he added.

There were many contradictions in the proposed draft, which need to be looked into, he added. The government has proposed to ban government employees from acting in films, television programmes and writing books and has issued draft notification inviting suggestions and objections, if any.