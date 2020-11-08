STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cracker shops to open for 10 days, no crowding

Consumers can digitally verify if they are buying approved firecrackers 
 

Published: 08th November 2020 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening and sanitiser a must at all stalls I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after allowing only ‘green crackers’ this Diwali, the Karnataka government has released revised guidelines for their sale, which will be permitted only for 10 days between Nov 7-16 and with Covid protocol in place. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday issued the revised guidelines and also directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce these guidelines strictly. 

The government has narrowed the sale window for crackers from 17 days to 10 days, and has said that stalls would be licensed to sell only green crackers. Guidelines state that sellers must ensure adequate ventilation, sanitise shop premises each day, and set up thermal screening and hand sanitiser facilities for customers. Buyers and sellers must wear masks, and there must be six-metre gap between stalls, rules state.

Despite these guidelines, public health experts fear that cracker stalls can become small clusters of new cases if people are not careful. A senior epidemiologist said, “Authorities have to ensure that physical distancing and proper wearing of masks is strictly enforced in these stalls. Or else, it could lead to an increase in the number of cases.” While guidelines state that shops display the licences issued to them by the departments concerned, and only those with NEERI-certified products can be granted licences, there is no clarity among officials on exactly what green crackers are. 

To overcome the problem, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has sent a detailed report to all officials concerned. Officials said a series of technology-assisted measures have been introduced this year to ensure that both licence-issuing officers and consumers can identify approved crackers. “The first thing to know is that each firecracker packet will have a CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code printed on it.

Scanning the QR code will open a link which will direct one to the details of the product,” said a senior KSPCB official. Through that link, customers would get information about licences, approvals, certificate from CSIR-NEERI, and the Supreme Court order.  “If the link does not show this information, or the QR code fails, the cracker has not been approved,” the official said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology has also set up helplines (+91 90495 98046 and +91 86177 70964) to address queries related to QR codes, formulations and emissions certificates. Queries can also be emailed to director@neeri.res.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
green crackers Diwali Karnataka Firecracker
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp