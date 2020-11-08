Cracker shops to open for 10 days, no crowding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after allowing only ‘green crackers’ this Diwali, the Karnataka government has released revised guidelines for their sale, which will be permitted only for 10 days between Nov 7-16 and with Covid protocol in place. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday issued the revised guidelines and also directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to enforce these guidelines strictly.

The government has narrowed the sale window for crackers from 17 days to 10 days, and has said that stalls would be licensed to sell only green crackers. Guidelines state that sellers must ensure adequate ventilation, sanitise shop premises each day, and set up thermal screening and hand sanitiser facilities for customers. Buyers and sellers must wear masks, and there must be six-metre gap between stalls, rules state.

Despite these guidelines, public health experts fear that cracker stalls can become small clusters of new cases if people are not careful. A senior epidemiologist said, “Authorities have to ensure that physical distancing and proper wearing of masks is strictly enforced in these stalls. Or else, it could lead to an increase in the number of cases.” While guidelines state that shops display the licences issued to them by the departments concerned, and only those with NEERI-certified products can be granted licences, there is no clarity among officials on exactly what green crackers are.

To overcome the problem, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has sent a detailed report to all officials concerned. Officials said a series of technology-assisted measures have been introduced this year to ensure that both licence-issuing officers and consumers can identify approved crackers. “The first thing to know is that each firecracker packet will have a CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code printed on it.

Scanning the QR code will open a link which will direct one to the details of the product,” said a senior KSPCB official. Through that link, customers would get information about licences, approvals, certificate from CSIR-NEERI, and the Supreme Court order. “If the link does not show this information, or the QR code fails, the cracker has not been approved,” the official said. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Science and Technology has also set up helplines (+91 90495 98046 and +91 86177 70964) to address queries related to QR codes, formulations and emissions certificates. Queries can also be emailed to director@neeri.res.in.