CT Ravi resigns from BSY Cabinet, to focus on bigger role in BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kannada and Culture Minister and BJP National Secretary CT Ravi was on Saturday relieved from his post as Kannada and Culture minister of Karnataka. Earlier, Ravi had requested Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to accept his resignation.

At the Kannada Rajyotsava awards ceremony, Ravi had said he was very happy working as Kannada and Culture minister.

“It is a privilege to work for our State and language and I was happy. But the party has given me a new responsibility as BJP National Secretary. Since I cannot focus on both sides, I tendered my resignation on October 2 and again two days back, I requested him. I hope CM will relieve me at the earliest,’’ he said. Since he was given a role at the Centre, he has been travelling to various states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With the bypoll results to be announced in three days, Yediyurappa is likely to expand his cabinet to include the Congress turncoats who helped him form government. At present, Finance, Power, Bengaluru Development and a couple of other portfolios are vacant. With Ravi’s resignation, Kannada and Culture along with Sports portfolio will also need a new minister.