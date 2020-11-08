Ex-ASI rescued from Chintamani streets

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPURA: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police, who opted for the voluntary retirement scheme in 2011, had turned into a ragpicker on the streets Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district.

The ex-ASI, Madhusudhan Rao (61), who was found roaming the streets in unkempt clothes with a long beard, was rescued after some of his old friends from the department recognised him.

When the matter reached local Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar, he rehabilitated Rao and placed him at the Chintamani police station. Mithun told TNSE that Rao was depressed and did not contact his son who works in the private sector in Bengaluru. He also did not reach out to his two daughters who are married and staying in Bengaluru. But he chose to live the life of a ragpicker and eked out a living by collecting and selling waste material.

Mithun said that he took up the issue with Central Range Inspector General of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh, who in turn sent instructions to rehabilitate the former officer immediately. Chintamani Town Inspector Anand and other police officers picked up Rao, who was sleeping on the roadside, took him to a salon for a haircut and a shave. He was also given a new set of clothes.

During counselling, he told the officers that he was depressed as he had not got any money for the last one year. He had authorised his son to draw his pension, but it was found that the amount had remained undrawn. Rao told the officers that he went deeper into depression after his wife died. Mithun said that Rao is the guest of Chintamani police and soon, a rented accommodation will be arranged.

They will also look for a security guard’s job for him, the SP added. The police also established contact with his son and daughters, who are in regular touch with him now.Seemanth Kumar Singh said arrangements will be made to regularise Rao’s pension and he will be given psychiatric treatment in Bengaluru. Rao said that he was grateful to the police officers who gave him a new life.