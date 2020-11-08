STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil to join Congress

The 2009 Karnataka-cadre officer had quit the IAS last year and has since participated in many protests against the government, including the anti-NRC/CAA agitations.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 04:34 AM

S Sasikanth Senthil. (Photo| ANI Twitter)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: More than a year after he quit the civil services, former IA S officer of Karnataka cadre, S Sasikanth Senthil, will join the Congress party in Chennai on Monday.

Senthil told TNSE that his priority will be to organise the grand old party in Tamil Nadu in view of the 2021 assembly elections and ensure the victory of DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and then tour across the country to unite forces against the current dispensation.

However, he ruled out the possibility taking a plunge into electoral politics in the upcoming election. Senthil, who had quit IAS in September 2019 alleging a “threat to democracy”, had actively participated in the citizens movement against the CAA, NPR and the NRC.

Two months ago, when former IP S officer Annamalai joined the BJP, Senthil had told TNSE that he does not have faith in political parties as none are ready to take up people’s causes in a big way and it is impossible for political parties to fight an autocratic state.

But, on Sunday, he tweeted, “Congress party is aware of the challenges that the 21st century poses for India and the world, and is ready to find solutions alongside the people of the country.” “I realised that the solution has to be political and it cannot be just street fight. It was brewing for some time that I should take up a role and unify everyone,” he told TNSE. On choosing a party which is not a major force to reckon with in the southern state, he said, “If I had focused on my own political career, I would have chosen Dravidian parties and I am also slightly from that ideological background.

But it’s an all- India fight and not only about Tamil Nadu,” said Senthil. He played down the dissent by actor-turned-politician Kushboo and others against the party’s leadership stating that people will come and go, but ideology should matter. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had a chance to become PM, but they never took it. I feel that the Congress has the best equation and ideology that I stand for. I also believe that the Congress will give me that space to share my expression of dissent. I have always been an activist. Even when I was in the civil services, that part of me was always there and it will remain,” he said.

‘World can breathe easy’

Referring to Joe Biden’s election as United States’political victory  and that the world can breathe easy
now, the 41-yearold said India should also try to get a political solution in 2024.

