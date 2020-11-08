STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Masks, gloves and social distance at Rajyotsava awards event

When the Volvo bus stopped at the venue, all the awardees alighted wearing masks and gloves.  That marked the beginning of the Rajyotsava award function on Saturday.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

CM BS Yediyurappa, outgoing Kannada and Culture Minister CT Ravi and others hand over Rajyotsava awards.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the Volvo bus stopped at the venue, all the awardees alighted wearing masks and gloves.  That marked the beginning of the Rajyotsava award function on Saturday. Every year, Ravindra Kalakshetra, the venue, would be crowded. But this year, there were limited seats.

What struck one was the seating arrangements, thanks to Covid-19. Each seat maintained social distancing! There was not only some distance between the awardees but also the audience. In the hall, every alternate row was sealed to avoid crowding.

Folk artistes perform at the ceremony | shriran bn

On the dais too, there were multiple levels with eight awardees in a row. The front row was occupied by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the ministers. Media persons had a separate entry. The CM gave away awards to 65 personalities from various fields. Girija Narayan (light music), T Venkatesh from Abhimani Prakashana (Media) were among those who donated their award amount of Rs 1 lakh to the CM Relief Fund while Sidramappa Patil who got the award for agriculture donated  Rs 50,000.

Speaking at the occasion, Yediyurappa stressed that the government is observing this year as Kannada Kayaka Varsha where various activities will be undertaken to popularise Kannada. They will also focus on technology usage in Kannada.

Kannada and Culture Minister C T Ravi, Deputy CM Lakshman Savadi, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya were among those present. Every year, the award ceremony is held on November 1. This year, due to the code of conduct, the event was conducted on Saturday (November 7).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajyotsava social distancing
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp