STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Starting from scrap... raddi shop to film studio

It was during 1990, when Yakub was 12 years old, that he started reading newspapers, magazines and other books lying at his father Abdul Khader Beary’s scrap shop in Kundapur.

Published: 08th November 2020 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Prakash Samaga
Express News Service

UDUPI: Everyone starts from scratch. But he started from scrap. Though Yakub Khader Gulvady (42) had formal education only till Class 6, his thirst for knowledge made him read old books and newspapers in his father’s scrap shop!

It was during 1990, when Yakub was 12 years old, that he started reading newspapers, magazines and other books lying at his father Abdul Khader Beary’s scrap shop in Kundapur. This triggered his  interest in reading. Though Yakub started his own scrap collection shop in Tallur, Kundapur, in 2006 which he managed till 2015, he did not give up his reading habit. He slowly moved to directing movies and doing social work.

Yakub Gulvady

To know what his father’s scrap shop was to him, Yakub says, ‘‘If my father was busy weighing the old newspapers and books, my eyes would look for the vernacular weekly and monthly magazines. I thought they were not ‘scrap’ but a treasure trove of knowledge. I started reading those magazines and books one by one and they kindled the interest in me to think beyond the business of our scrap shop.

My father too would support me and not disturb me when I would get hooked on to a book. I never knew that this very habit of reading would make me want to direct movies, learn the art of acting and decide costumes for various roles in the movies.” Yakub’s first encounter with movies happened in 2006 when noted film director Girish Kasaravalli called him and sought his assistance in preparing the screenplay for the movie ‘Gulabi Talkies’.

The movie had Beary-speaking characters and was shot in Kundapur. ‘‘Who will miss an opportunity when an eminent director like Kasaravalli calls and gives a chance in his movie? Initially I did not believe Kasaravalli himself was on the line. He came to know about me and my interest in movies through my well-wishers. It was a great experience to decide the costume for actress Umashree as she played the role of a Muslim woman in that movie. That movie won the Swarna Kamal national award in 2007,’’ he says with pride.

In 2011, director Nikhil Manjoo gave Yakub an opportunity to act in ‘Hajj’ and the movie won three State film awards. In 2016, film director Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar gave him a role in his movie ‘Ishtakamya’. The same year Yakub also produced a movie ‘Reservation’ and it won the Rajath Kamal national award. Yakub has travelled extensively to 17 countries including the US, the UK, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka on various occasions when his movie was premiered there. Yakub’s son Fahad (12) and daughter Fahima (7) had acted in ‘Triple Talaq’ movie.

For the past two months, Yakub is seen sorting and rearranging the items collected at his new scrap shop opened in Gulvady village in Kundapur. He is assisted by two men at the scrap shop. ‘‘Two months back, the pandemic had cast a shadow on my movie career. So without worrying much, I took help from friends and opened a new scrap collection shop in Gulvady. I had directed ‘Triple Talaq’, a Beary language film that premiered at Scott Cinemas in Bristol, UK, in December last year,” he says.

‘‘Today I have taken up this scrap collection business again to send out a message that no work is small if one is sincere. My mother Fathima who is 84 years old now, wife and two children have supported my venture as being self-reliant is important in these testing times. I will not abandon this scrap collection business in future. But once normalcy returns, I will continue to work in movies too,’’ he says.
Dr Prakash Tholar, Yakub’s friend, says, “His life’s journey is an inspiration to many. He gives his 100 per cent in whatever he does. His hard work and dedication brought him laurels many times for his movies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp