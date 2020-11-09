STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress’ internal bickering helped BJP in bypolls, says Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel

'...Siddaramaiah, instead of helping the party candidate T B Jaychandra in Sira, focused on defeating the Congress nominee in RR Nagar,' he said.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:46 AM

Nalin Kumar Kateel

Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Sunday said that the Congress party’s internal bickering will come out in the open once the results of Sira and RR Nagar Assembly bypolls come out in favour of the BJP.

“The fissure within Congress is one of the factors that has come to the aid of BJP candidates. Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, instead of helping the party candidate T B Jaychandra in Sira, focused on defeating the Congress nominee in RR Nagar,” he said at the BJP Prashikshan Samavesha, which was held for the party cadre from ten districts in three divisions.

“Also, KPCC president D K Shivakumar wanted Jayachandra defeated in Sira,” he alleged. He claimed that the BJP will win Sira by over 25,000 votes and RR Nagar by 40,000 votes. “As his defeat is imminent, Jayachandra expressed doubts over electronic voting machines,” he added.

