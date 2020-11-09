Don’t comment on future leadership: Karnataka Congress panel tells party leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The disciplinary committee of the State Congress has urged its leaders and workers to desist from making public statements about the party’s future state leadership after some of them aired divergent views on who would head the government if the party came to power.

This comes specially after the names of legislature party leader Siddaramaiah and party’s state unit president D K Shivakumar are being touted to be the next chief ministerial candidate by their supporters. The committee felt it would be wise to leave this issue to the time when the relevant question of leadership would need to be discussed in the party.

“In a meeting held on November 5, the KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee noted with concern the differing views being expressed by leaders of the party on the question of future leadership of the legislature party,” said committee chairman K Rahman Khan. He said that the committee requested all the elected representatives, leaders, office-bearers and workers of the party to desist from such public statements in the interest of party unity.

“It would be better if party leaders and workers engaged themselves in organising the party and work with an aim to bring the party to power in the interest of our state,” Khan added. Former minister and MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan had recently said Siddaramaiah would be the Chief Minister once again while a few of his party colleagues, including Rajya Sabha Member G C Chandrashekhar, MLA Sowmya Reddy, and Hanumantharayappa had reportedly claimed that Shivakumar would occupy the top post on Congress coming to power. Unwilling to stoke any controversy, Shivakumar said, “First, we need to come to power. Then the high command and legislators will decide on this.’’