Hampi magical, amazing, says NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: It’s magical, it’s majestic, it’s amazing, these were the words of NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant after he visited world heritage site Hampi on Saturday and Sunday. “Two days are not enough to cover this beautiful place.

I should have taken leave for a few more days to see this site,” he said after taking visiting the site with his family members. The CEO was mesmerised by the ancient stone chariot and magical musical pillars at the Vijaya Vittala Temple complex. Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) accompanied Kant.