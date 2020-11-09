STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I saw wave in favour of Congress in Sira, RR Nagar, says former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah alleged that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is behind the arrest of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who contested against him in the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency.

Published: 09th November 2020 04:52 AM

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Despite an exit poll predicting a sweep by the BJP in both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira Assembly by-elections, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday expressed confidence that the Congress will win both seats.

“I don’t know what the exit poll has based its predictions on. When I campaigned in both the constituencies, I saw waves in favour of Congress. I’m confident that we will win both seats, despite BJP bribing the voters,” he said.

The exit polls in Bihar seems to have hit the nail on the head by predicting victory for Mahagathbandhan, as the people of the state, especially youngsters and the unemployed, are against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said. 

“People are fed up with the Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar governments. Nitish has failed to address the issues of migrants, while there was an anti-incumbency factor too,” he added. He reiterated that B S Yediyurappa will be replaced once the results of Bihar Assembly elections are out on November 10. But the chief minister had recently hit back at Siddaramaiah saying it is not him, but the Congress Legislature Party leader who will be asked to vacate the post soon.

Siddaramaiah alleged that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is behind the arrest of Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who contested against him in the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency. “The state police had conducted the investigation and filed chargesheet too in the Yogesh Gouda murder case. Kulkarni’s name was not in the chargesheet. Now, the CBI is planning to make Kulkarni an accused bowing to pressure from Joshi. But, the Congress will not fall prey to such tactics,” he said.

