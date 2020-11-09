Reopen sunset point at Supa backwaters, demand Karnataka tour operators

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The struggling tourism industry in Uttara Kannada district has suffered another blow after the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has restricted the entry of tourists to the sunset point at the Supa dam backwaters at Bapeli Cross circle in Joida. The restriction has been implemented by the district police who have barred tourist entry into the dam site.

The move has irked the tour operators who are now requesting the district administration to intervene in the interest of tourists. The tourism industry is slowly limping back to normalcy after recent lockdowns where the tourists have started coming back to homestays and nature camps that are run by the Karnataka Forest Department.

The sunset point at the Supa dam backwaters is sought after point for several tourists who visit Dandeli, Joida, or Gandeshgudi. While during the day the tourists visit Ulavi or have watersports at Ganeshgudi by evening they used to gather at Bapeli Cross to visit the sunset point. But now with the restriction over entry the homestay owners are planning to meet congress leader R V Deshpande seeking his intervention in the matter.

Sunil Desai, Vice President of Kali Tourism Association said that they are planning to take a delegation to KPCL requesting them to allow tourists to visit the sunset point. "We will meet the officials," he said.

A local tour operator rued that several tourist destinations in and around Dandeli are being closed for tourists. "The entry to Sykes Point in Ambika Nagar is being restricted due to ongoing pandemic. The forest department has announced the reopening of trekking routes but there are not preparations on the ground to facilitate the trekkers. Similarly, the unnecessary checks from the police at forested places where cellular network is not there is causing inconvenience to the tourists."

The local police however clarified that there is an order from the dam authorities and the entry has been restricted to tourists over security reasons as its done in any other reservoir in India.