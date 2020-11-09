STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Reopen sunset point at Supa backwaters, demand Karnataka tour operators

The tourism industry is slowly limping back to normalcy after recent lockdowns where the tourists have started coming back to homestays and nature camps run by Karnataka Forest Department.

Published: 09th November 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Backwaters of Supa Dam in Joida Taluk of Uttara Kannada district

Backwaters of Supa Dam in Joida Taluk of Uttara Kannada district | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The struggling tourism industry in Uttara Kannada district has suffered another blow after the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited has restricted the entry of tourists to the sunset point at the Supa dam backwaters at Bapeli Cross circle in Joida. The restriction has been implemented by the district police who have barred tourist entry into the dam site. 

The move has irked the tour operators who are now requesting the district administration to intervene in the interest of tourists. The tourism industry is slowly limping back to normalcy after recent lockdowns where the tourists have started coming back to homestays and nature camps that are run by the Karnataka Forest Department. 

The sunset point at the Supa dam backwaters is sought after point for several tourists who visit Dandeli, Joida, or Gandeshgudi. While during the day the tourists visit Ulavi or have watersports at Ganeshgudi by evening they used to gather at Bapeli Cross to visit the sunset point. But now with the restriction over entry the homestay owners are planning to meet congress leader R V Deshpande seeking his intervention in the matter. 

Sunil Desai, Vice President of Kali Tourism Association said that they are planning to take a delegation to KPCL requesting them to allow tourists to visit the sunset point. "We will meet the officials," he said. 

A local tour operator rued that several tourist destinations in and around Dandeli are being closed for tourists. "The entry to Sykes Point in Ambika Nagar is being restricted due to ongoing pandemic. The forest department has announced the reopening of trekking routes but there are not preparations on the ground to facilitate the trekkers. Similarly, the unnecessary checks from the police at forested places where cellular network is not there is causing inconvenience to the tourists."

The local police however clarified that there is an order from the dam authorities and the entry has been restricted to tourists over security reasons as its done in any other reservoir in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka tour operators Supa dam backwaters Karnataka Tourism
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp