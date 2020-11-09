With result day nearing, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa faces reshuffle decision again 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After his last visit to New Delhi in September, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he had discussed cabinet expansion with the Central leadership and was waiting for a go-ahead. After the Election Commission announced elections in Bihar and bypolls to two seats in Karnataka, the decision was left in suspended animation.

Now, with the results scheduled to be announced on November 10, cabinet expansion and reshuffle are back on the list of priorities for Yediyurappa. Though the CM has indicated that the discussion will take place only after the bypoll results, lobbying has reached a crescendo within the BJP.

“I am waiting for the bypoll results. We will take the approval over phone if possible. After that, I will visit New Delhi on November 11 and proceed with the expansion,” he had said on Friday. He repeated his stance on Sunday. Meanwhile, ministerial berth aspirants are struggling to get an audience with Central leaders to present their case.

While newly-elected MLCs R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj are set to be inducted into the cabinet, nominated MLC H Vishwanath’s fate is in a limbo. After CT Ravi resigned as Kannada and Culture minister, MLC and Vokkaliga face CP Yogeshwar is now lobbying for the post. If RR Nagar candidate Munirathna manages a victory, he too is set to be inducted into the cabinet.

Interestingly, while those who joined the BJP from other parties are waiting for the CM to probe the topic on expansion, senior leaders of state BJP, including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Arvind Limbavali, Sunil Kumar, Umesh Katti etc, are said to be trying to lobby with the state party leaders, like organising secretary Arun Kumar and high command directly. Hiriyur MLA Poornima Srinivas is hopeful of replacing Shashikala Jolle in the cabinet if BJP wins in Sira.

We’ll win both bypoll seats for sure: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence that his party will win both RR Nagar and Sira Assembly bypolls by huge margins. “We will win RR Nagar by (a margin of) 35,000-40,000 votes. In Sira also, we will win by about 20,000-25,000 votes. I am not saying it today, I had said it ahead of the elections and on the polling day,” he said. “When Yediyurappa says something, it is only after thinking over it multiple times and understanding the public opinion. We will win both seats by a huge margin for sure,” he added.