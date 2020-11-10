3.7 kg gold, Rs 3.5 crore found after raid on tainted KAS officer B Sudha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths, who had raided the residences of KAS officer B Sudha and her close associates, have unearthed property-related documents, cash, gold and other valuables.Six teams comprising ACB officials had raided the Kodigehalli residence of Sudha, the Administrative Officer of the Department of IT-BT, on Saturday. Besides her residence, seven other places were also raided simultaneously in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Udupi.

ACB officials have said that more than 200 property-related documents, sales deeds, GPAs, Agreements and other papers have been seized during the raids. “There were about 50 bank accounts in the name of the accused officer and her close aides, and cheque leafs related to those accounts have been seized. Besides, cash to the tune of Rs 36.89 lakh have been seized during the raids at seven places,” a release stated.

“It is also found that Sudha and others related to the case had about Rs 3.5 crore deposit in bank accounts. Also, 3.7 kg of gold and 10.5 kg of silver articles were found during the raids. The verification of the documents seized is under way and further investigations are on,” it added.

It is learnt that Sudha, who was Special Land Acquisition Officer at the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) earlier, allegedly used other persons involved in the case as Benami. “We are getting more information from the public about the accused after the raid. We have asked Sudha to provide documents related to the seizures made during the raids,” an official said, adding that a case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.