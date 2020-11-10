Congress threatens to protest against power tariff hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar has threatened to launch a statewide stir if the power tariff hike is not withdrawn. He said the Congress would protest against the steep hike — 40 paisa per unit across the state — and alleged that the hike would hurt all sectors, especially farming.

He said at a time when people are reeling under the effects of coronavirus, this would just hurt the common man even more. “If the government does not roll back the hike in seven days, we will launch protests from November 17 -20 across the state.”