Congress leader TB Jayachandra in hospital after testing Covid positive

 T B Jayachandra, Congress candidate in Sira and former minister, was hospitalised on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:45 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TB Jayachandra, Congress candidate in Sira and former minister, was hospitalised on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19. The 71-year-old was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he developed a cough, family members said. Jayachandra’s wife Nirmala had tested positive on Sunday.

His hospitalisation comes on the eve of bypoll results, to be out on Tuesday. Jayachandra fought the November 3 election in Sira against BJP’s Dr Rajesh Gowda and JDS candidate Ammajamma.Speaking to TNIE, Jayachandra’s son Santhosh said his mother was in home isolation but the couple was shifted to a private hospital after Jayachandra developed symptoms.

“My father developed a severe cough on Monday and we did not want to take any chances. The scan showed some congestion and doctors said it could be Covid-19,” said Santosh, before the positive report came. The rest of the family has tested negative.With huge crowds attending rallies, events and gatherings, all parties have been accused of flouting Covid norms. The government had directed that 20% of the population be tested as part of a drive to check the spread of the disease in Sira post the poll process. At least 50 people had tested positive till Friday.

