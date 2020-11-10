STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19 test now must for Karnataka students, teachers to attend college

Degree   and post-graduate students and their teachers opting for regular classes in their respective colleges from November 17 onwards will have to get a Covid-19 negative certificate.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai.

A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Chennai.(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Degree and post-graduate students and their teachers opting for regular classes in their respective colleges from November 17 onwards will have to get a Covid-19 negative certificate.

The students will also have to get a written consent from their parents for letting them attend classes in person.

These are some of the standard operating protocols (SOPs) released by the State Government on Monday in preparation for offline classes for degree and postgraduate courses.

However, while colleges will now open their doors, the government has not restricted online classes, although those who opt for online classes will have contact classes for solving their doubts.

While masks are mandatory for all, the teaching faculty are advised to wear masks as well as face shields. Up to 50 per cent of students can be asked to come to classrooms per batch on a rotational basis decided by the colleges.

‘Reserve room for Covid emergencies’

The teaching time at colleges can be extended or modified by the teachers. However, libraries and canteens at colleges will not be allowed to open.

The SOPs state that it is mandatory for teachers, students and other staff of respective institutions to undergo an RT-PCR test three days prior to starting the classes and only those testing negative will be allowed to attend offline classes.

Colleges must also reserve a room for Covid- 19 emergencies with firstaid kits and pulse oxymeter.

The principal has to create a special task force of teaching and non-teaching staff to handle emergencies, while vicechancellors will have to set up similar task forces at the university level.

Colleges are asked to take continuous feedback from students and encourage exercises -- like yoga and pranayama with social distancing — to increase immunity. Colleges should ensure thermal scanning, social distancing at entrances and exits and install sanitising facilities.

In an elaborate 12-page SOPs, the government has laid emphasis on teaching and non-teaching staff ensuring safety protocols at the colleges, and spreading awareness about hygienic practices and mental health to keep Covid-19 at bay.

A tollfree counselling helpline for students (0804611007) has also been set up for the purpose.

The national helpline for telecounselling is 84454440632. Besides, colleges will have to ensure mapping with the nearest Primary Health Centre.

While not giving clear guidelines on person-limit per room in the hostels, the SOPs state that all categories of hostels, both private and those under the education department, have to follow health guidelines already issued by the Backward Classes and Social Welfare Departments.

Each district will have a monitoring and coordination committee, chaired by the district deputy commissioner, and nine members including the Zilla Panchayat CEO, officials from transport, health, social and minority welfare and education departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 college
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp