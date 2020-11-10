STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two bypolls done and dusted, all eyes on Maski, Basavakalyan

In Basavakalyan, the Congress may give the ticket to either Mala, the wife of deceased MLA Narayan Rao, or Gautham, the son.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the by-elections to Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira drawing to a close on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Maski in Raichur and Basavakalyan in Bidar where bypolls are likely to be held soon. The Election Commission is expected to announce the dates shortly. The next bypolls were informally discussed by all three political parties — BJP, Congress, JDS — at their recent meetings.

In Basavakalyan, the Congress may give the ticket to either Mala, the wife of deceased MLA Narayan Rao, or Gautham, the son. But the final decision will be taken by state party president D K Shivakumar, opposition leader Siddaramaiah, party general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, party working president Eshwar Khandre, who was in charge of the district, and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, party sources said.

In Maski, Congress leaders are in favour of Basanagouda Turvihal, who switched over to Congress from BJP on Sunday. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Turvihal, who was contesting on a BJP ticket, lost to then Congress candidate Prathapgouda Patil by a thin margin of 200 votes. Prathapgouda later switched over to the BJP necessitating the by-election. 

The Janata Parivar, of which the JDS is an offshoot, was once a formidable force in entire North Karnataka including Maski and Basavakalyan constituencies, but has fared badly over the last few elections. In 2018, JDS leaders PGR Sindhia, who was contesting from Maski, and Raja S Nayak from Basavakalyan fared badly at the polls and stood a distant third. Sindhia polled 33,000 votes, while Nayak managed 11,000.
BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “We have held informal discussions on these bypolls. But a formal decision will be taken after the counting for RR Nagar and Sira bypolls.”

The saffron party, which has creditable performances over the last few polls, is confident of bagging the two constituencies too, as they have a large number of Lingayat voters. Maski has about 60,000 Lingayat, 50,000 Valmikis 40,000 SC, 16,000 Kuruba and 10,000 Muslim voters.  

Basavkalyan has 55,000 Lingayat, 49,000 Muslim, 40,000 Maratha, 26,000 Koli, 15,000 Kuruba and about 45,000 SC votes.Political analyst Harish Bijoor said, “There is a congealing of votes and the ruling party tends to gain if Sira and RR Nagar results go according to the exit poll, which has predicted a sweep for the BJP. If that happens, then Maski and Basavakalyan are a no-brainer.”

