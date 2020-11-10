You say temple is illegally built, yet pray there: HC to petitioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A petitioner who has filed a PIL challenging an illegally built temple has now told the court that he will continue to pray there.The Karnataka High Court on Monday said that the petitioner then cannot be allowed to continue as pro bono litigant.A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after the petitioner, A Velumurugan, filed an affidavit stating that he will continue to visit Shiva Subramanya Swamy temple which was allegedly constructed encroaching 20 acres forest land at Bhadragiri of MC Halli in Tarikere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Then the bench said that even after taking note of the fact that the temple was constructed encroaching forest land, the petitioner wanted to take the benefit of the temple. “He is not a pro bono petitioner and cannot be allowed to prosecute the matter,” the bench said.

While hearing the petition on September 30, the bench had observed that no God would say he should be worshipped in an illegally built temple and directed the petitioner to file an affidavit stating whether still he wanted to visit that temple.In response to this, the petitioner had filed the affidavit stating that the temple was built before his birth. Recently he came to know that it was constructed over government property. He said his family has religious faith in that temple.

He stated that his visit to the temple will not come in the way of ventilating the grievances in respect of mismanagement of the temple and encroachment. Hence, he prayed that the court issue a direction that the temple be handed over to the Muzrai Department. Further hearing was adjourned to November 24.