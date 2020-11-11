KSRTC to run special buses for Deepavali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of Naraka Chaturdashi on November 14 and Balipadyami on November 16, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made arrangements for operating 1,000 extra buses in addition to the existing buses for people travelling on November 13 and November 14 from Bengaluru. Special inter-state and intrastate buses to Bengaluru will be launched from November 16. The Special buses will be operated from Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga and Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura and Tirupathi among others.

The corporation will also run buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station to Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri. All premier special buses will be operated from the Shanthinagar BMTC Bus Station to various places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala.