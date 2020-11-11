Shot in arm for BJP; DKS under scrutiny

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM consolidates his position, government to now focus on development works, Differences between leaders, cadre blamed for Congress loss in both seats, Intense campaigning by Gowda, HDK failed to impress voters even in old bastion of Sira

The bypoll results are a shot in the arm for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa as it will further strengthen his position and put speculation over leadership change to rest.

“The results have further strengthened our government and we will focus on the development initiatives with renewed vigour,” Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar told The New Indian Express. Development works which took a backseat due to the pandemic are now expected to get a push. The consolidated position of the CM is likely to trigger the administrative machinery into action mode.

The landslide victory in RR Nagar and maiden win in Sira have further bolstered the confidence of the ruling party ahead of a series of elections, including bypolls to two Assembly segments and Lok Sabha seat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and panchayat elections.

The BJP is set to face these polls with a renewed confidence under Yediyurappa’s leadership, while Congress’ hopes of halting its downslide after DK Shivakumar taking over as party chief appear to have crashed. Though Shivakumar put up a brave front by taking responsibility for the defeat, failure to make an impact in the Vokkaliga- dominated constituencies may put his leadership under scrutiny.

Sources in the Congress told The New Indian Express that the party lacked a clear strategy in the run-up to the polls and its campaign in RR Nagar merely focused on criticising the BJP candidate. “After Munirathna left Congress and joined BJP with his supporters, Congress had enough time to start preparations, but failed to do so,” the sources said. There was a complete disconnect between cadres and leaders, so much so that Congress even failed to get its voters to polling stations. If the victory margin is anything to go by, the BJP seems to have got support from those who voted for Congress in the last elections.

In Sira, it was T B Jayachandra’s own connect with voters that helped him put up a good fight. Murmurs have begun over different factions not working in coordination, and party leaders’ differing comments over Congress’ chief ministerial candidate damaging i t s prospects. “The results have clearly indicated that just rhetoric won’t work and Shivakumar faces a big challenge to prove his leadership by winning elections,” the sources added.

Forthcoming polls are set to test his leadership yet again. While the ground seems to be caving in under the Congress’ feet, it is an existential crisis for JDS, whose leaders may find consolation from Congress’ poor show under fellow Vokkaliga leader Shivakumar. Despite former PM Deve Gowda’s intense campaigning, the party ended up in the third place in Sira where it had won in 2018 elections. And HD Kumaraswamy’s blitzkrieg failed to impress voters in RR Nagar where its candidate was not even in the contention.

The JDS that has presence only in Old Mysuru region is losing election after election. While talk about JDS’ tacit understanding wi th BJP seems to have caused damage to the regional party, it faces a challenge of ridding the image of being a family-centric party. “It is time for serious introspection to find a remedy, failing which the cadre will be demoralised. The party must take a clear, firm and principled stand,” said senior JDS leader YSV Datta.