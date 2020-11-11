STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of Karnataka BJP MLA 'manhandling' woman councillor goes viral, case registered

After the incident, none of the women councillors registered a complaint against any members of the party at the local police station. However, police have registered a suo motu case.

Published: 11th November 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

The incident took place on November 9 during the elections for the president and vice-president of Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

BAGALKOT: A BJP MLA Siddu Savadi allegedly manhandled a woman councillor of his own party in order to prevent her from taking part in the elections for the president and vice-president of Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council.

The incident that took place on November 9 came to light on Tuesday night after a video of Terdal MLA Savadi, who is also chairman of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation Limited (KHDC), trying to push the woman went viral.

BJP councillors Savita Hurakadli, Chandini Nayak and Godavari Baat had demanded that party leaders give them an opportunity to contest the president and vice-president elections. However, local BJP leaders turned down their demand.

Disappointed over the party’s decision, the trio of woman councillors identified themselves with the Congress on the penultimate day of the elections. Meanwhile, succeeding in getting the support of members of the Congress, BJP councillor Savita filed her nomination for the president post and Godavari for vice-president.

Fearing that they would lose the elections, a BJP team led by Savadi made an attempt to prevent the three woman councillors from entering the municipal council where the elections were held. While members of the Congress were escorting Savita and Chandini, BJP workers intervened and allegedly manhandled the duo to prevent them entering. It was then that Savadi allegedly pushed Savita.

Speaking to reporters, a weeping Savita said, “I treat MLA Savadi as my father but never expected that he would behave like this. I was shocked that none of them respected our decisions.”    

Denying the allegations, MLA Savadi said, “It’s not my culture. I and my party members have high respect for the women. I have not pushed any woman councillors. It's all fake allegations against me to tarnish my image." He added, “I won’t apologize because I have not committed any mistake.”

After the incident, none of the women councillors registered a complaint against any members of the party in the local police station. However, police have registered a suo motu case at Mahalingapura police station.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “Despite the police presence, people acted in an unlawful manner and we were forced to disperse the gathered crowd. A suo motu case has been registered as none of the councilors volunteered to file cases. We have collected all the audio and video evidence and investigation is underway. If anyone is found guilty, irrespective of political positions and power, action will be initiated." However, he refused to disclose whether the MLA has been named in the FIR.

In the 23-member elected body, the BJP has 13 members and the Congress 10, leaving the saffron party with a clear majority. However, BJP workers didn’t allow Godavari to take part in the polls. MLA Savadi and MP P C Gaddigoudar participated in the polls and their votes were counted in favour of the BJP.

In the elections for the post of president, Savita, supported by the Congress, and Snehal Angadi of the BJP secured equal votes. Snehal was declared the winner through a lottery. Similarly, in the vice-president elections, Chandani Nayak was declared the winner through a lottery. 

