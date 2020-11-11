With three more seats, BJP now largest in Legislative Council

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has won three of the four Legislative Council seats, for which polls were held recently. The party was trailing in one seat after two rounds of counting. With this, the BJP emerges as the single-largest party in the 75-member Upper House with 31 seats as against the Congress with 29 seats. If the party manages to win the fourth seat too, and with the support of an Independent, its strength will rise to 33, while it needs 38 seats to get full majority in the House.

The BJP may also stake claim for chairmanship in the next session and unseat present Chairman Prathapchandra Shetty of the Congress. Gaining the upper hand in the Council will be important for the BJP as it had to face the embarrassment of not being able to push through crucial Bills on land and APMC reforms, among others.

JDS must introspect about its loss: Puttanna

The BJP’s Puttanna has won his fourth term from the Bangalore Teachers constituency while his JDS challenger A P Ranganath fell short by over 2,000 preferential votes. Congress’ first-time candidate Praveen Kumar was a distant third with 782 votes. Puttanna told TNIE that the JDS leadership has to introspect why the party lost even after a strong campaign by the party leadership. In the North-East Teachers constituency, BJP’s Shashil Namoshi, who has been MLC for three terms, polled 10,212 votes against nearest competitor Sharanappa Mattur who got 7,072 votes.

Of the 21,437 votes polled, 1,844 votes were invalid and rejected. Though Namoshi had maintained the lead and secured 9,418 votes at the end of counting of all 21,437 votes, he was short of 79 votes (9,497 votes required for winning under preferential voting system). After eliminating Independent candidate Chandrakant Singe, Vatal Paksha candidate Vatal Nagaraj and JDS’ Thimmaiah Purle, Namoshi was declared elected. Prior to elimination, Thimmaiah secured 3,812 votes, Chandrakant got 91 votes and Vatal Nagaraj secured 59 votes.

BJP’s S V Sanknur was declared winner from the West Graduates constituency with 23,800 votes, while Dr R M Kuberappa of Congress polled about 8,700 votes. Independent Basavaraj Terdal got 6,000 votes. In the South East Graduates constituency, BJP’s Chidanand M Gowda was leading after the first round of counting. However, after the second round, BJP rebel candidate D T Srinivas was ahead with 7,726 votes, while the BJP official candidate Chidananda had 7,172 votes.

Chowda Reddy Thoopali of JDS was in third with 5,253 votes and Ramesh Babu of Congress had about 2,500 votes. BJP MLC Ravikumar was confident of party candidate’s victory despite the early setback saying there are second preference votes too that need to be considered. (With inputs from Ramkrishna Badseshi in Kalaburagi).