World famous Hoysaleshwara temple in the dark as power supply snapped over non-payment of bills

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HALEBID: The world famous Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid in Hassan district is in the dark. The Chamundeshwari electricity supplies company (CESCOM) disconnected the power supply due to non-payment of electricity bills a week ago.

Sources said the central archeological department had failed to pay the dues of Rs 45,000 to CESCOM. Officials of the department allegedly failed to remit the bills though the matter was brought to their notice by CESCOM.

Thousands of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad visit the temple to witness the eye-catching and marvelous sculptures carved on the pillars inside it. Tourists who visited the temple and guides criticised the temple authorities for failing to take steps to provide alternate power supply.

"We have no alternate revenue to run the family. Angry tourists are lambasting us for the lapses of the department," rued a tourist guide. Lal Chand, a tourist, said the authorities should have informed tourists about the power problems before they entered the temple. "Our time has been wasted as we cannot witness the marvelous sculptures of the Hoysala dynasty," he said.

Officials of the archeological department were not available for comment in this regard.