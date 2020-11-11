STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

World famous Hoysaleshwara temple in the dark as power supply snapped over non-payment of bills

Tourists who visited the temple and guides criticised the temple authorities for failing to take steps to provide alternate power supply

Published: 11th November 2020 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid

Officials of the archaeological department failed to pay the dues leaving the Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid in the dark (Photo | Express)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HALEBID: The world famous Hoysaleshwara temple in Halebid in Hassan district is in the dark. The Chamundeshwari electricity supplies company (CESCOM) disconnected the power supply due to non-payment of electricity bills a week ago.

Sources said the central archeological department had failed to pay  the dues of Rs 45,000 to CESCOM. Officials of the department allegedly failed to remit the bills though the matter was brought to their notice by CESCOM.  

Thousands of tourists from different parts of the country and abroad visit the temple to witness the eye-catching and marvelous sculptures carved on the pillars inside it. Tourists who visited the temple and guides criticised the temple authorities for failing to take steps to provide alternate power supply.

"We have no alternate revenue to run the family. Angry tourists are lambasting us for the lapses of the department," rued a tourist guide. Lal Chand, a tourist, said the authorities should have informed tourists about the power problems before they entered the temple. "Our time has been wasted as we cannot witness the marvelous sculptures of the Hoysala dynasty," he said.

Officials of the archeological department were not available for comment in this regard.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Halebid Hoysaleshwara temple CESCOM Karnataka
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp