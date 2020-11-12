STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Another win: BJP gets fourth Legislative Council seat

The ruling BJP now has all the four Legislative Council seats in its kitty, with the fourth one too going its way. The party had won three seats on Tuesday.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP now has all the four Legislative Council seats in its kitty, with the fourth one too going its way. The party had won three seats on Tuesday.The counting went well into Wednesday evening with the result for the fourth seat --  South East Graduates’ constituency --- finally being declared. BJP’s official nominee Chidananda Gowda who polled 30,976 votes, won by a margin of about 6,100 votes.

What is tough for the Congress and JDS to digest is that BJP `rebel’ candidate D T Srinivas emerged runner up with 23,851 votes and JDS’ MLC retiree Chowd Reddy who started off as one of the favourites ended with a mere 18,810 votes. Congress’s Ramesh Babu who switched from the JDS just before the elections ended up a distant fourth with 9,093 votes.     

In one of the most complex counting sessions, Chidananda Gowda and Srinivas, husband of Hiriyur BJP MLA Poornima, were neck and neck. While Srinivas was in the lead in the early rounds, Chidananda recovered and raced ahead.

Finally, after the first preference, second preference and third preference votes were counted and about 8,000 votes designated invalid, Chidananda Gowda was declared winner.Chidananda Gowda’s supporters who had stayed up all night were seen celebrating leads in each round and reserved their biggest celebration till after he was declared winner.

The constituency is one of the biggest with 5 MP constituencies and 32 MLA constituencies covering Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Harihar. The total votes cast were nearly one lakh, the highest for the four Council constituencies. BJP now has 32 seats in the 75-member Legislative Council plus the support of one independent,  taking the number to 33. ``We will stake claim to the chairmanship of the Upper House when the Council convenes next, possibly in January-February,’’ said MLC Ravi Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Legislative Council
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp