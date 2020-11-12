Another win: BJP gets fourth Legislative Council seat

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ruling BJP now has all the four Legislative Council seats in its kitty, with the fourth one too going its way. The party had won three seats on Tuesday.The counting went well into Wednesday evening with the result for the fourth seat -- South East Graduates’ constituency --- finally being declared. BJP’s official nominee Chidananda Gowda who polled 30,976 votes, won by a margin of about 6,100 votes.

What is tough for the Congress and JDS to digest is that BJP `rebel’ candidate D T Srinivas emerged runner up with 23,851 votes and JDS’ MLC retiree Chowd Reddy who started off as one of the favourites ended with a mere 18,810 votes. Congress’s Ramesh Babu who switched from the JDS just before the elections ended up a distant fourth with 9,093 votes.

In one of the most complex counting sessions, Chidananda Gowda and Srinivas, husband of Hiriyur BJP MLA Poornima, were neck and neck. While Srinivas was in the lead in the early rounds, Chidananda recovered and raced ahead.

Finally, after the first preference, second preference and third preference votes were counted and about 8,000 votes designated invalid, Chidananda Gowda was declared winner.Chidananda Gowda’s supporters who had stayed up all night were seen celebrating leads in each round and reserved their biggest celebration till after he was declared winner.

The constituency is one of the biggest with 5 MP constituencies and 32 MLA constituencies covering Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davangere and Harihar. The total votes cast were nearly one lakh, the highest for the four Council constituencies. BJP now has 32 seats in the 75-member Legislative Council plus the support of one independent, taking the number to 33. ``We will stake claim to the chairmanship of the Upper House when the Council convenes next, possibly in January-February,’’ said MLC Ravi Kumar.