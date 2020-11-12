Bineesh Kodiyeri sent to judicial custody

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bineesh Kodiyeri was remanded in judicial custody till November 25 on Wednesday by the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases in Bengaluru. Bineesh’s ED custody ended on Wednesday and he was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED.) “He was taken to the Bengaluru Central Prison at Parapanna Agrahara at 7.15pm and has been lodged in the quarantine centre of the prison.

He has been tested for Covid before being lodged in judicial custody. His report is negative,” said a source. The ED had arrested Bineesh on October 29 under Section 19 (1) of the PMLA, 2002 after his name surfaced during the interrogation of drug accused Mohammed Anoop. The PMLA court will hear Bineesh’s bail application on November 18. The ED has a week’s time to file a reply.