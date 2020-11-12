BS Yediyurappa: Improve conviction in SC/ST cases

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to take measures to improve the conviction rate in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, from the current rate of around five-six per cent. During the Social Welfare Department’s state level committee meeting on monitoring cases, the chief minister also directed the police to register FIRs when complaints are filed, ensure thorough investigations and file chargesheet within 60 days. Complainants and witnesses must be given protection and their statements be video recorded, he ordered.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
870,000 measles cases in 2019, highest number in 23 years
2G mobile Internet service extended in 18 out of 20 districts till November 26 in J-K
Tiruchy sanitation workers dread Deepavali crackers
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Barack Obama on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
US President Donald Trump's adviser Lewandowski positive for coronavirus