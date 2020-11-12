BS Yediyurappa: Improve conviction in SC/ST cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday directed officials to take measures to improve the conviction rate in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, from the current rate of around five-six per cent. During the Social Welfare Department’s state level committee meeting on monitoring cases, the chief minister also directed the police to register FIRs when complaints are filed, ensure thorough investigations and file chargesheet within 60 days. Complainants and witnesses must be given protection and their statements be video recorded, he ordered.