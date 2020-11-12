Domicile care centre set up for covid-positive migrant workers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Builders Association of India, Thrissur centre, has set up Domicile Care Centre aimed at providing treatment and quarantine facility to migrant workers who test positive for COVID-19. The move comes at a time when a large number of migrant workers are returning to the state and the spread of infections continue.

According to Suresh Pottekkat, chairman of the Thrissur centre, though there are several First-Line Treatment centre in every district, accommodating both migrant workers and the natives, there is a need to introduce more measures exclusively for the latter.

"There are limitations in providing care to the migrant workers at these centre. A facility which exclusively caters to their requirements is the need of the hour," he said.

This is where the Domicile Care Centre for migrant labourers come into play. The centre provide asymptomatic migrant workers who mostly live in labour camps with scientifically managed quarantine facilities and treatment once they test positive, especially at a time when the government has directed home quarantine for asymptomatic people. "The migrant workers who live in labour camps do not have an option to undergo home quarantine. It could lead to a huge surge in infection cases," said Suresh.

The Thrissur centre of BAI is the first in the country in the construction sector to introduce such an initiative. "Till date, we have been able to successfully provide care to over 1,000 migrant workers. We launched our third centre in the district," he said. The centre has been set up at Athreyam in Pampadi. The facility can accommodate 250 people, he said.

The facility is available for Rs 1,000 per day.

"The amount is nominal as compared to private facilities. It is inclusive of food. Contractors or employers can get their workers admitted to the facility," Suresh said.

The facility can also be availed of by migrant workers from other districts. According to Suresh, the association has already received several enquiries regarding the centre. "The domicile care centre is functioning out of a building that has been taken on lease. We have received every permit to operate the facility which is under the direct supervision of the district medical officer," said Suresh. Attachments: