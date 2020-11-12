Give publicity to claims applications online, says HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA and other scam cases, to give wide publicity in the media across the state about receiving claims applications online for 30 days from November 25.Passing the order after taking note of the compliance report filed by the Competent Authority (CA), a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed him to give instructions to the operators to help the investors when they go to KarnatakaOne centres, BangaloreOne centres, Seva Sindhu Kendras and Atalji Jana Snehi Kendra centres to submit the applications.

The bench has also taken note of the approval given by the Centre to the CA for use of Aadhaar authentication services to process the claims online.Informing the court about the approval given for Aadhaar authentication, the CA stated that they will make efforts to intimate depositors individually about online submission of claims, by SMS or post wherever their valid mobile numbers and correct postal addresses are available.The applications can be submitted online by the depositors on their own. The call centre will remain operational during the claim period so that proper guidance can be given to the depositors to file applications, the CA said.

HC wants IPS officer for EPIC case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Wednesday directed the DG&IGP to nominate a senior IPS officer to ascertain whether proper investigation has been done and chargesheet filed with regard to seizure of voter ID cards ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order on a PIL filed by N Rajesh of Jalahalli, seeking the transfer of cases to the CBI. The bench ordered the DG&IGP to appoint a senior IPS officer to avoid controversy, as the CBI informed the court that it will not take up the case.

Senior citizen seeks ban on crackers

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man, A S Vishnu Bharath, filed a PIL in the HC, seeking directions to the state to ban firecrackers. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued a notice to the state, and asked the petitioner’s to show what power the state has to ban crackers and, the government advocate to show what powers it has to take action against bursting of crackers in violation of pollution norms. The petitioner contended that the state has allowed the use of green firecrackers, and if it was enough to protect the health of citizens.