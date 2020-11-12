STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kunchatiga-Vokkaligas shift loyalties to BJP

R Chowdareddy Thoopalli, from the ‘Morasu’ Vokkaliga community, had won from the South East graduates’ constituency in 2014.

Published: 12th November 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Rajesh Gowda, who won the bypoll from Sira Assembly segment recently, meets Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: It’s a double delight for the BJP and Kunchatiga-Vokkaligas this time, as winners of both the Sira bypoll and South East graduates’ constituency polls are from the saffron party and the community.
Dr C M Rajesh Gowda won the Sira bypoll, while Chidananda M Gowda bagged the Council seat. Both these seats were represented by the JDS earlier.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, B Sathyanarayana had won from Sira, and the bypoll was necessitated after his death. Though the JDS fielded Sathyanarayana’s wife Ammajamma in the bypoll, it could not retain the seat.

R Chowdareddy Thoopalli, from the ‘Morasu’ Vokkaliga community, had won from the South East graduates’ constituency in 2014. This time, the BJP tactfully supported Chidananda M Gowda, a Kunchatiga-Vokkaliga, and he won. The Lingayat community votes from Tumakuru, Chitradurga and Davanagere and those of Kunchatiga Vokkaligas helped him to victory.

The results of the two crucial elections are an indication that Kunchatiga Vokkaligas have shifted their loyalties to the BJP. “Both Rajesh Gowda and Chidananda Gowda were a prize catch for the BJP as the party did not have a representation from Kunchatiga-Vokkaligas,” said Nandeesh, a BJP leader. 

Sources said district BJP president B Suresh Gowda was instrumental in identifyingboth andidates.Kunchatiga-Vokkaligas reportedly voted for BJP in the 2018 Assembly polls, especially in the Tumakuru City constituency, helping GB Jyothiganesh sail through. 

“When Deve Gowda himself could not win the LS polls, how can one expect the electorate to take his word and vote for the JDS candidate in Sira,” asked former MLA K N Rajanna, who had played a role in defeating the JDS supremo.

