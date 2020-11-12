Leopard scare forces Anegondi to shut for tourists

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Even as tourist spots around the historical Anegondi village in Gangavati taluk of Koppal district are opening up gradually after months of lockdown, leopard sightings in the region have forced officials to shut these tourist spots from November 10 to November 24.

Anegondi is where the famed Vijayanagara Empire was founded in 1336 AD, and the Anjaneya temple atop Anjandri Hills is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. In fact, Anegondi is surrounded by hilly regions, the Tungabhadra river besides many tourist spots like the Pampa Sarovara, Sanapura lake and Durga Devi temple.

As the area, especially the Anjaneya temple atop the hills, has many devotees visiting it from across the country. As it had remained closed during the lockdown, the number of visitors is constantly increasing after opening up, say temple authorities.

Seven cages placed to trap elusive leopard, says official

The area has rich habitation of wildlife such as leopards, sloth bears and other wild animals. A leopard had recently taken away a 23-year-old youth from the ‘goshala’ of the Durga Devi temple in Anegondi and mauled him. He was found dead about a mile away. Besides, the leopard also killed a calf in the nearby area.A few days ago, the leopard was sighted atop a ridge on Anjandri Hills, heightening people’s fears.

Though the Forest Department officials have placed cages at strategic spots, the leopard has remained elusive as the area has steep hilly region. Meanwhile, efforts are on to rope in experts for capturing the big cat, Assistant Commissioner Narayanareddy told TNIE on Wednesday. “Leopards and sloth bears are common here. The Forest Department staff have been on alert and we hope that the animal is trapped soon,” said a Forest official from Ballari division.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Harsha Bhanu told TNIE that department officials are leaving no stone unturned to capture the animal.“The department staff has been trained to capture wild animals. Seven cages have been placed at different places in the area. But leopards usually don’t visit places where they has already attacked. If it remains elusive for long, the department may explore the possibility of roping in experts,” the DCF added. Koppal Deputy Commissioner S Vikas Kishore echoed similar views and said the move to curb visitors at Anegondi and other places has been taken in the interest of tourists.