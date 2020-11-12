NIA arrested seven from Karnataka since August

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven men from Karnataka since August this year in terror-related and Bengaluru East arson cases.Of the seven, five are from Bengaluru and one from Tamil Nadu. The latter was working in the City. One more arrested is from Uttara Kannada district.Two of the arrested are highly qualified doctors – Dr Sabeel Ahmed and Dr Abdur Rehman. The third, Abdul Ahmad Cader of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, is a business analyst.

Sabeel was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, after he was deported from Saudi Arabia on August 30 in an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) recruitment case of 2012 in Bengaluru City. Rehman is an ophthalmologist. He was arrested on August 17 in the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) module case.

Both Ahmed and Rehman belong to families of doctors. The former’s brother Kafeel Ahmed had led a botched attack at the Glasgow airport on June 29, 2007. He had died later of burn injuries.On Tuesday, the NIA arrested Sayyad M Idris -- a 28-year-old man from Uttara Kannada district in an alleged outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case. Idris is a class XI dropout and is working as a part-time mason.

In September, the NIA had arrested bank recovery agent Syed Sadiq Ali in the DJ Halli arson case and in October, it arrested auto driver Syed Setu in the KG Halli violence case.In the same month the NIA had arrested two men – Irfan Nasir and Cader-- in the Bengaluru-based Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS)

module case. Nasir is a rice merchant and Cader is a business analyst. The two reportedly owed allegiance to Hizb-ut-Tehrir (HT) or ‘the Party of the Liberation,’ a radical Islamist organisation founded in 1953 in East Jerusalem by a radical activist Muhammad Sheikh Taqiuddin-al-Nabhani from Haifa (Jordan). This was the first time HT had found mention in a terror-related investigation in India.

In July, the National Investigation Agency had filed a chargesheet against 17 people in connection with the ISIS Karnataka module case, which was initiated by Mehboob Pasha of Bengaluru. Majority of those charged by the NIA are from the City. Two are from Kolar in Karnataka, and the rest are from Tamil Nadu.

