STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Uttara Kannada man held in LeT recruitment case

The NIA has arrested Sayyad M Idris (28) from Karnataka in an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case. 

Published: 12th November 2020 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hafiz Saeed

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a Pakistani Islamist militant, who is a co-founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah. (File Photo | AP) (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA has arrested Sayyad M Idris (28) from Karnataka in an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case. NIA arrested Idris from Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district, on Tuesday in a case related to an FIR (150/2020) registered at Baduria police station in West Bengal on March 18. Idris is a Class 9 dropout and works as a mason. In April, the NIA had arrested PG student Tania Parvin (21) from Baduria. 

Idris, like Parvin “was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based LeT handlers to radicalise youth in India for sleeper cells of the outfit and to further terror activities in the country,” said the NIA spokesperson.

The NIA will produce him before the special court and take him to Kolkata. In its chargesheet against Parvin, the NIA had stated that she was radicalised online. The investigation had also reportedly revealed that Parvin was being handled by ISI to honey-trap members of the Indian Armed Forces, stated the agency. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Parvin on September 10.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LeT NIA Uttara Kannada
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp