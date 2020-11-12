Uttara Kannada man held in LeT recruitment case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA has arrested Sayyad M Idris (28) from Karnataka in an alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba recruitment case. NIA arrested Idris from Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district, on Tuesday in a case related to an FIR (150/2020) registered at Baduria police station in West Bengal on March 18. Idris is a Class 9 dropout and works as a mason. In April, the NIA had arrested PG student Tania Parvin (21) from Baduria.

Idris, like Parvin “was part of various social media groups run by Pakistan-based LeT handlers to radicalise youth in India for sleeper cells of the outfit and to further terror activities in the country,” said the NIA spokesperson.

The NIA will produce him before the special court and take him to Kolkata. In its chargesheet against Parvin, the NIA had stated that she was radicalised online. The investigation had also reportedly revealed that Parvin was being handled by ISI to honey-trap members of the Indian Armed Forces, stated the agency. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Parvin on September 10.