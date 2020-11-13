STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Booster shot: FKCCI and small units welcome Centre’s stimulus

The package covers almost all sectors needing the helping hand of the government during the Covid-19 crisis, said Perikal M Sundar, president, FKCCI.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| PTI)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) have welcomed the 'Atmanirbhar Package 3.0' announced by Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman.

“It is a step towards enhancing ease of doing business. The number of measures announced on Thursday will further boost manufacturing, generate employment, improve competitiveness and make India a preferred investment destination,” he said and added that Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana would generate employment opportunities. 

KASSIA president K B Arasappa said they are happy that the government realised the need for the stimulus in the wake of economic decline manifesting in a precipitous fall in private consumption and investment in the economy.  The various measures announced by the Finance Minister, such as the EPF benefits for companies taking new employees by way of 24 per cent EPF contribution by the government, credit guarantee support for stressed sectors, extension of the emergency credit line scheme until March 2021 and performance-linked incentives, should hopefully pull the economy out of the woods, he said in a statement.

