BY Vijayendra not keen on contesting Basavakalyan bypoll

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka BJP Vice-President BY Vijayendra has given the indication that if the party wants to field him for the Assembly by-elections, he would abide by the decision.

Speaking with media persons here on Friday, Vijayendra made it clear that he is not an aspirant of the ticket for contesting in the bypoll to Basavakalyan constituency of Bidar district.

When his attention was drawn to the subject, Vijayendra said that he would follow the directions of state unit President Nalinkumar Katil. "I will go where ever he directs and do whatever he says," said the son of chief minister Yeddyurappa.

To a question on if the by-elections to Maski constituency of Raichur district and Basavakalyan constituency takes place at a time, which constituency will become challenging to BJP, vijayendra said that all the elections were challenging to BJP and it would use the techniques necessary to win the elections.

When asked on the allegations of former chief minister Siddaramaiah that official machinery was used in the Sira by-elections by BJP, Vijayendra said that frustration is obvious among Congress leaders as almost all prominent names of the party had camped in Sira and yet the person who represented the constituency 6 times was defeated.

BJP went before the people highlighting the failure of Congress and JDU along with the achievements of the BJP at state and central levels. "We heard the problems of the people. The Congress did not treat BJP as the rival party in Sira bypoll. When this is the case, frustration is common when they face defeat.." he said.