Bypoll not announced yet, but Big 3 busy in Basavakalyan

KALABURAGI: Anticipating the announcement of the byelections to Basavakalyan Assembly Constituency of Bidar district any time, all the major political parties have begun the exercise of selection of suitable candidates. Byelection to Basavakalyan is necessitated following the death of B Narayana Rao, MLA, due to Covid-19 in October.

Inspired by the wins in all six seats (4 Council and 2 Assembly), the Bharatiya Janata Party has entrusted the task of selection of the candidate to B Y Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and State party vice president. Vijayendra played a major role in the victory of BJP candidate in the byelections to Sira Assembly constituency, of which the results were announced on Tuesday.

Vijayendra will visit Basavakalyan on Friday to elicit the opinion of ground level party workers of Basavakalyan and Bidar district party leaders. According to sources, former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba and Sanjay Patawari, who contested unsuccessfully from Basavakalyan earlier, were trying hard to get the ticket this time. Former minister late Gurupadappa Nagamarapally’s son Suryakant Nagamarapally is also said to be putting pressure on BJP leadership to give him a chance.

As for the Congress, sources said the party is considering fielding late Narayana Rao’s wife Mallamma or his son Goutam for sympathy votes. It is said that MLC Vijay Singh and former president of Congress Party Basavaraj Bulla have also thrown their hat.KPCC president DK Shivakumar has constituted a committee headed by state party working president Eshwar Khandre on Thursday to suggest names of suitable candidates.

The committee comprises former ministers Rajashekhar Patil, Sharanaprakash Patil and Priyank Khandre, Bidar MLA Rahim Khan and former MLA BR Patil. Janata Dal too has been busy doing groundwork. It has already received applications from at least eight aspirants.Deputy leader of JDS in the State Legislative Assembly Bandeppa Kashempur said the party might not contact senior leader P G R Sindhia this time.

