STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cabinet expansion delayed, may happen post Nov 20

 Though Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had promised cabinet expansion immediately after the bypolls, the exercise is likely to be delayed till November 20.

Published: 13th November 2020 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurapp leaves after attending the cabinet meeting, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised cabinet expansion immediately after the bypolls, the exercise is likely to be delayed till November 20. This is because party central leaders are not available because of government formation in Bihar and Deepavali, party insiders said. “The exercise cannot be taken up until the central leadership clears it. Yediyurappa, on his part, has sought appointments with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders. But they too cannot give time till November 20. Remember, Bihar comes first,” said a party source. 

Meanwhile, two ministerial berth aspirants — MLCs R Shankar and H Vishwanath — returned from Delhi on Wednesday unable to meet Amit Shah. Vishwanath later met minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the leader of the rebel group that toppled the previous Congress-JDS coalition government and allowed the BJP to come to power.

Newly elected RR Nagar MLA N Munirathna too met Jarkiholi. The rebels are trying to put pressure on the ruling party to come good on the promise of inducting all the rebels into the cabinet, political observers said.

But the chief minster’s hands are tied as the central leadership nod is mandatory for the cabinet expansion. Last time too, Yediyurappa did not get the nod during his visit to Delhi, they pointed out. Apart from Munirathna and the three MLCs, who are new entrants to the party, leaders from the BJP’s old guard, including Umesh Katti, are eager to be included. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Karnataka cabinet
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp