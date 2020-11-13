Cabinet expansion delayed, may happen post Nov 20

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: Though Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had promised cabinet expansion immediately after the bypolls, the exercise is likely to be delayed till November 20. This is because party central leaders are not available because of government formation in Bihar and Deepavali, party insiders said. “The exercise cannot be taken up until the central leadership clears it. Yediyurappa, on his part, has sought appointments with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders. But they too cannot give time till November 20. Remember, Bihar comes first,” said a party source.

Meanwhile, two ministerial berth aspirants — MLCs R Shankar and H Vishwanath — returned from Delhi on Wednesday unable to meet Amit Shah. Vishwanath later met minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the leader of the rebel group that toppled the previous Congress-JDS coalition government and allowed the BJP to come to power.

Newly elected RR Nagar MLA N Munirathna too met Jarkiholi. The rebels are trying to put pressure on the ruling party to come good on the promise of inducting all the rebels into the cabinet, political observers said.

But the chief minster’s hands are tied as the central leadership nod is mandatory for the cabinet expansion. Last time too, Yediyurappa did not get the nod during his visit to Delhi, they pointed out. Apart from Munirathna and the three MLCs, who are new entrants to the party, leaders from the BJP’s old guard, including Umesh Katti, are eager to be included.